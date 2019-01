US-Journalist: Darum war 2018 das beste Jahr der Menschheitsgeschichte

The share of children who died before they are 5 years old declined in all world regions.

Africa: 32% ↘ 8%

Asia: 25% ↘ 4%

Oceania: 9% ↘ 3%

Latin America: 20% ↘ 2%

Northern America: 4% ↘ 0.6%

Europe: 11% ↘ 0.6%

Globally: 22% ↘ 4.5%



