Russland und USA begraben INF-Abrüstungsvertrag: Diese 3 Dinge musst du nun wissen

The 1987 #INF Treaty, led to the destruction of 2,692 U.S. and Soviet short-, medium-, and intermediate-range missiles by June 1, 1991 and helped end the Cold War. Nuclear-armed INF missiles were deployed in W. and E. Europe. See "INF Treaty At-A-Glance: https://t.co/9yZwpfuX8X pic.twitter.com/lqeomHHEXC