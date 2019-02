Rep. Jackie Speier: “How many times did Mr. Trump ask you to threaten an individual on his behalf?”



Cohen: “Quite a few times”

Speier: “50 times?”

Cohen: “More”

Speier: “100 times?”

Cohen: “More”

Speier: “200 times?”

Cohen: “More”

Speier: “500 times?”

Cohen: “Probably” pic.twitter.com/CxNntBS8Yo