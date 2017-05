Für diese Kinder ist das Busticket schon ein Luxus

A girl looks out from a bus on her way to a refugee camp after arriving with a train in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. Austria and Germany threw open their borders to thousands of exhausted migrants on Saturday, bussed to the Hungarian border by a right-wing government that had tried to stop them but was overwhelmed by the sheer numbers reaching Europe's frontiers. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender | Ina Fassbender / Reuters