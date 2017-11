Sam Smith hat sich auf rührende Art und Weise bei seinen Fans bedankt

Where do I begin? Tonight was the first time I think in my entire life I was completely and utterly myself on stage. I bloody cried on stage. I'm a fucking mess. I just can't explain to all of you how touched I am at your reaction to this album. To be as open as I have is so scary & tonight you made me feel so safe. Thank you just doesn't cut it anymore. I am yours, forever and always. Yours x

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Nov 3, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT