Milla Jovovich spendet Geld an kranken deutschen Jungen

This video just made my heart melt this morning! Luke is a little boy with Progeria, an incredibly rare, wasting disease that means he only has a few years left to live. If he's lucky . (My character, Alice, in the last Resident Evil movie has this sickness and it really sets in motion the creation of the T-virus).His daddy @lukes_dad78 felt that he would rather live more modestly and quit his job so he could spend every minute Luke has left with his son. I wanted to share his story with you all because his parents would love for people to be more educated about Progeria and if anyone wants to help in a financial way, that is of course appreciated, but definitely not expected. I've included Luke's FB page info so you can read more about this brave little fellow and for any of you able to donate, I've also included a pic of his gofundme info as you can't post links on here. Thanks for taking the time everyone, I know from yesterday's post how many parents with sick children follow me and will be empathetic to Luke's mom and dad. Your kind words to them are as, if not more important than donations. Xo m❤️ p.s. I've been reading your wonderful, supportive comments and I swear, I'm crying right now. I feel so happy to have such amazing people following me. So full of empathy and compassion. You've made my day. Thank you all so much. 👊🏼👍🏼👏🏼❤️❤️❤️

