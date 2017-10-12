Milla Jovovich spendet Geld an kranken deutschen Jungen
Der kleine Luke (3) aus der Nähe von Frankfurt leidet an Progerie, einer Krankheit, die ihn sehr schnell altern lässt. Die Lebenserwartung von Kindern mit Progerie liegt bei nur wenigen Jahren, wie sein Vater auf einer "GoFundMe"-Seite erklärt - üblicherweise werden Betroffene demnach nicht viel älter als höchstens Anfang 20. Mit der Kampagne auf der Spendenplattform will Lukes Vater Ronny, der extra seinen Beruf aufgegeben hat, Geld sammeln, um möglichst viel Zeit mit seinem Sohn verbringen zu können. Nun wurde auch Schauspielstar Milla Jovovich (41, "Resident Evil"-Reihe) auf Luke aufmerksam.
Ihr Herz ist "geschmolzen"
Die Hollywood-Schönheit, die selbst zwei Kinder hat, hat nun mit einem Post auf Instagram ihre mehr als 2,1 Millionen Abonnenten um Unterstützung gebeten. Gleichzeitig spendete sie zudem 2.000 Euro für Luke und seine Familie. Jovovich teilte ein kurzes Video von Ronny und Luke, in dem sich das sympathische Vater-Sohn-Gespann für die großzügige Spende bei ihr bedankt.
This video just made my heart melt this morning! Luke is a little boy with Progeria, an incredibly rare, wasting disease that means he only has a few years left to live. If he's lucky . (My character, Alice, in the last Resident Evil movie has this sickness and it really sets in motion the creation of the T-virus).His daddy @lukes_dad78 felt that he would rather live more modestly and quit his job so he could spend every minute Luke has left with his son. I wanted to share his story with you all because his parents would love for people to be more educated about Progeria and if anyone wants to help in a financial way, that is of course appreciated, but definitely not expected. I've included Luke's FB page info so you can read more about this brave little fellow and for any of you able to donate, I've also included a pic of his gofundme info as you can't post links on here. Thanks for taking the time everyone, I know from yesterday's post how many parents with sick children follow me and will be empathetic to Luke's mom and dad. Your kind words to them are as, if not more important than donations. Xo m❤️ p.s. I've been reading your wonderful, supportive comments and I swear, I'm crying right now. I feel so happy to have such amazing people following me. So full of empathy and compassion. You've made my day. Thank you all so much. 👊🏼👍🏼👏🏼❤️❤️❤️
Dazu schreibt die Schauspielerin: "Dieses Video hat heute Morgen mein Herz zum Schmelzen gebracht!" Sie teile den Clip, weil Lukes Eltern die Öffentlichkeit gerne auf die Krankheit ihres Sohnes aufmerksam machen würden. Außerdem seien weitere Spenden natürlich willkommen, aber kein Muss. Wer selbst spenden möchte, der kann dies hier tun. Jovovich ist bekannt für ihren wohltätigen Einsatz. Sie unterstützt unter anderem auch amfAR, das Wildlands Project und das UNESCO World Heritage Centre.