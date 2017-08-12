Dwayne Johnson spendiert seinem Stier-Tattoo ein Update
Zwei Jahrzehnte lang war es sein Markenzeichen, nun hat sich Schauspieler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (45, "Central Intelligence") dazu entschieden, sein Stier-Tattoo auf dem rechten Oberarm loszuwerden. Aber nicht etwa mit einer Laser-Behandlung, der Ex-Wrestler ließ sich ein noch größeres Tattoo darüber stechen.
Ein Instagram-Post zeigt die flächendeckende Veränderung. Das neue Kunstwerk bedeckt jetzt seinen gesamten Oberarm, der nun von einem knöchrigen Stier-Schädel geziert wird. Dazu schreibt er: "Nach drei Sitzungen und 22 Stunden tätowieren [...] ist die Geschichte fast fertig", so der "Fast and the Furious"-Star. Jedes Detail stehe für einen Teil seiner persönlichen Geschichte.
Evolution of the bull. Blood, sweat & years. After 3 sessions and 22hrs of tattooing with world renowned @NikkoHurtado, the story's almost done.. Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history. From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life's hard lessons I've learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles - I'm so grateful to have 'em because they're earned. To the horns, not pointing up or out to the side, but pointing straight ahead representing relentless energy and forward progress. The core and anchor of this image is in the eye. Look closely and you'll find the life, energy, power and you'll feel the MANA (spirit). The eye tells the story of a disruptive positive energy always ready to dent the universe. Depending on the light and angle, sometimes the energy's subtle and sometimes it's glaring. But it's always alive and ready to disrupt the universe and love and protect my family and all things I love with intense passion and gratitude. Cheers to living, learning, evolving and growing. And to the positive disrupters ready to dent the universe. #EvolutionOfTheBull #TheDisrupter #TheMana #NowLetsBreakOutTheTequila
Den ersten Stich hatte "The Rock" davor in einem Video dokumentiert und die Bedeutung des Tattoos für ihn erklärt. Der Stier sei ein Zeichen von Stärke, Widerstandsfähigkeit, Herz und Kraft [...] Ich habe mir diese Tätowierung stechen lassen, da war ich noch ein Kind. Jetzt muss es mich als Mann widerspiegeln", so der 45-Jährige.
Evolution of the bull begins w/ @nikkohurtado. I've engrained this bull in my DNA for two decades. My core. Humbly, it's also become a symbol of strength, resilience, heart, power and defiance to so many people around the world. I got this tattoo when I was just a kid. Now I need it to reflect me as a man. All my ink is a rite of passage and spiritual and the MANA (power and spirit) has to be right before we begin. Mana is strong with world renowned Nikko. We talked for hours about the man I am today, compared to who I once was. And who I'll always be. We all desire to grow and evolve. The mana is right.. let the blood and pain begin. #EvolutionOfTheBull #WheresMyVicodin