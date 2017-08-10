Was eine Frau während der Geburt treibt, zeigt, dass Beauty-Blogger vollkommen den Verstand verloren haben
- Beauty-Bloggerin Alaha Majid offenbart ihren Schönheitswahn
- Sie schminkte sich während der Geburt ihrer Tochter
Die meisten Frauen haben Anderes als ihr Aussehen im Kopf, wenn sie ein Kind auf die Welt bringen. Alaha Majid aus New York aber fand offensichtlich: Gut auszusehen ist in jeder Lebenslage wichtig - und schminkte sich während der Geburt ihrer Tochter.
Die Beautybloggerin betreibt sowohl auf Youtube als auch auf Instagram einen Account mit 120 000 Followern. Und die müssen bei Stange gehalten werden.
Während Majid also bereits im Krankenhaus lag und ihre Wehen wegatmete, packte sie diverse Farbpaletten und Pinsel aus und machte sich ans Werk.
Three weeks ago at this time I was finishing up my makeup and getting ready for my princess to make her appearance. Yes, I was doing my makeup while I was in labor! 😂😂😂 I was pausing during contractions and picking up where I left off once the contractions passed. I only packed some of my favorite products in my hospital bag... @morphebrushes 35O eyeshadow palette @marcbeauty remarcable foundation @hudabeauty @shophudabeauty lashes in "sophia" @anastasiabeverlyhills contour kit @mikasabeauty brushes and holder @royallangnickel MODA brushes @benefitcosmetics stay don't stray eyeshadow palette @gerardcosmetics brow bar to go @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow pomade @brian_champagne hydraplex @doseofcolors liquid lipsticks @jeffreestar @jeffreestarcosmetics velour liquid lipsticks And a few other products. I can't believe how fast time flies! It's already been three weeks! 😭😭😭
Dabei nutzte sie die Wehenpausen, um sich Schicht für Schicht zu verschönern. Die Wehenpausen werden von den meisten Gebärenden zwar zumeist als kurze Erholungsphase benötigt, doch Majid wusste mit der Zeit besseres anzufangen.
Ehemann "Hubby" half beim Schminken
Mit Lidschatten, falschen Wimpern und zahlreichen anderen Tiegeln schminkte sie sich ein fesches Gesicht herbei, um sowohl während als auch nach der Geburt richtig gut auszusehen - und gleich ein Selfie machen zu können.
Als sie schon etwas erschöpft von den Anstrengungen der Wehen war, griff liebevoll ihr Mann “Hubby” ein und gab ihrem Gesicht mit der letzten Schicht den letzten Schliff.
When the contractions got too strong, hubby was there to save the day!😂😂😂😂 #anastasiabeverlyhills #vegas_nay #hudabeauty #cakefaceconfession #mayamiamakeup #wakeupandmakeup #maquiagemx #lillyghalichi #liveglam #ghalichiglam #slave2beauty #makeupfanatic1 #videofashions #laurag_143 #dollhousedubai #universodamaquiagem_oficial #liveglam #makeupslaves #inssta_makeup #benefitcosmetics #melformakeup #morpheme #nyxcosmetics #yesnyx #elciecosmetics #toofaced #tarteist #tartecosmetics
Schminkstündchen während der Geburt
Mutmaßlicherweise war “Hubby” jedoch nicht nur am Aussehen seiner Frau interessiert. Denn die jungen Eltern dürften aus dieser Aktion ordentlich Profit geschlagen haben. Majid vergaß freilich nicht, sämtliche von ihr benutzten Make-up Produkte aufzuzählen.
So können sich die mehr als 8000 Follower, die das Schminkstündchen der Bloggerin während der Geburt mit einem Like belohnten, die zahlreichen Puder, Lippenstifte und Rougepinsel nachkaufen.
Doch nicht genug damit, dass Majid versucht, mit der Geburt ihrer Tochter Geld zu verdienen. Sie ordnet sich auch noch gesellschaftlichen Schönheitsidealen unter, denen zufolge Frauen stets blendend auszusehen haben.
Majid treibt den Schönheitswahn auf eine absurde Spitze
Vielmehr treibt sie diese Ideale auf eine absurde Spitze und suggeriert: Frauen müssen immer gut aussehen, in jeder Lebenslage. Dass jedoch eine Frau ernsthaft an Make-Up denkt, während sie die vermutlich schlimmsten Schmerzen ihres Lebens erleidet, lässt zum einen am Verstand der betreffenden Person zweifeln.
Zum anderen muss die Emanzipation der entsprechenden Dame in Frage gestellt werden. Majid ist eine Geschäftsfrau, durch und durch. Doch gerade als erfolgreiche Frau sollte sie überdenken, welche Ideale sie anderen Frauen und nicht zuletzt ihrer kleinen Tochter vorlebt.
Denn möglicherweise wird sich die kleine Sofia irgendwann fragen, warum man auf dem ersten Foto mit ihrer Mama weder von glücklicher Mutter noch von dem Baby besonders viel sieht. Das einzige, was ins Auge sticht, sind glitzernder Lidschatten und falsche Wimpern.
We would like to take a second to welcome our precious angel, Sofia Alaya Karimi, into the world. Baby Sofia was born two nights ago, on February 15, 2016 at 6:19pm weighing 8lbs 13oz and a height of 21.5 inches. Mash'allah! Both of us are doing well Alhamdullilah. She has only been a part of our lives for two days and I can't even remember what life was like before her. She has changed our lives in ways we never thought were possible and has given us the most beautiful outlook on life. How could a little human who we have only known for 48 hours, have so much impact on our lives? Both hubby and I are so in love with her that we stare at her for hours as our hearts fill with joy, and our eyes fill with tears trying to understand how we became so lucky to be chosen as her parents. Subhanallah, Mash'allah, Alhamdullilah, times a million for everything God has blessed us with! I know many people are asking for pics, and I'm sorry but her father and I have decided to keep her beautiful face private for some time to keep her all to ourselves a little while longer and keep her away from evil eyes or Nazar (it's a cultural/religious thing and I hope you all understand). Family and friends are more than welcome to reach out and come visit once we are settled in and well-adjusted. Thank you to all those who sent flowers, texts, emails, calls, etc. I haven't been able to get back to everyone individually but I will as soon as I can. Now many of you are probably wondering about this picture, LOL! It was taken the minute she was first handed to me after I delivered her, look at her little head in my palm. Yes, I went full glam lol and I'll post more pics later of me doing my makeup DURING Labor and pausing for the severe contractions lol. And yes, I wore my @hudabeauty @shophudabeauty mink lashes in "SOPHIA" since it was appropriate lol. I had a natural birth alhamdullilah so it was tough, but I'm lucky enough to have been able to experience it firsthand and am so grateful. I prayed for all of the women who are trying to conceive to get to experience this beautiful feeling as well inshallah! Again, thank you all for the sweet messages, wishes, and love! God bless!
(ame)