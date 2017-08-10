Was eine Frau während der Geburt treibt, zeigt, dass Beauty-Blogger vollkommen den Verstand verloren haben

Beauty-Bloggerin Alaha Majid offenbart ihren Schönheitswahn

Sie schminkte sich während der Geburt ihrer Tochter

Die meisten Frauen haben Anderes als ihr Aussehen im Kopf, wenn sie ein Kind auf die Welt bringen. Alaha Majid aus New York aber fand offensichtlich: Gut auszusehen ist in jeder Lebenslage wichtig - und schminkte sich während der Geburt ihrer Tochter.

Die Beautybloggerin betreibt sowohl auf Youtube als auch auf Instagram einen Account mit 120 000 Followern. Und die müssen bei Stange gehalten werden.

Während Majid also bereits im Krankenhaus lag und ihre Wehen wegatmete, packte sie diverse Farbpaletten und Pinsel aus und machte sich ans Werk.

Dabei nutzte sie die Wehenpausen, um sich Schicht für Schicht zu verschönern. Die Wehenpausen werden von den meisten Gebärenden zwar zumeist als kurze Erholungsphase benötigt, doch Majid wusste mit der Zeit besseres anzufangen.

Ehemann "Hubby" half beim Schminken

Mit Lidschatten, falschen Wimpern und zahlreichen anderen Tiegeln schminkte sie sich ein fesches Gesicht herbei, um sowohl während als auch nach der Geburt richtig gut auszusehen - und gleich ein Selfie machen zu können.

Als sie schon etwas erschöpft von den Anstrengungen der Wehen war, griff liebevoll ihr Mann “Hubby” ein und gab ihrem Gesicht mit der letzten Schicht den letzten Schliff.

Schminkstündchen während der Geburt

Mutmaßlicherweise war “Hubby” jedoch nicht nur am Aussehen seiner Frau interessiert. Denn die jungen Eltern dürften aus dieser Aktion ordentlich Profit geschlagen haben. Majid vergaß freilich nicht, sämtliche von ihr benutzten Make-up Produkte aufzuzählen.

So können sich die mehr als 8000 Follower, die das Schminkstündchen der Bloggerin während der Geburt mit einem Like belohnten, die zahlreichen Puder, Lippenstifte und Rougepinsel nachkaufen.

Doch nicht genug damit, dass Majid versucht, mit der Geburt ihrer Tochter Geld zu verdienen. Sie ordnet sich auch noch gesellschaftlichen Schönheitsidealen unter, denen zufolge Frauen stets blendend auszusehen haben.

Majid treibt den Schönheitswahn auf eine absurde Spitze

Vielmehr treibt sie diese Ideale auf eine absurde Spitze und suggeriert: Frauen müssen immer gut aussehen, in jeder Lebenslage. Dass jedoch eine Frau ernsthaft an Make-Up denkt, während sie die vermutlich schlimmsten Schmerzen ihres Lebens erleidet, lässt zum einen am Verstand der betreffenden Person zweifeln.

Zum anderen muss die Emanzipation der entsprechenden Dame in Frage gestellt werden. Majid ist eine Geschäftsfrau, durch und durch. Doch gerade als erfolgreiche Frau sollte sie überdenken, welche Ideale sie anderen Frauen und nicht zuletzt ihrer kleinen Tochter vorlebt.

Denn möglicherweise wird sich die kleine Sofia irgendwann fragen, warum man auf dem ersten Foto mit ihrer Mama weder von glücklicher Mutter noch von dem Baby besonders viel sieht. Das einzige, was ins Auge sticht, sind glitzernder Lidschatten und falsche Wimpern.

