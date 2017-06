29-jähriger Somalier nimmt Geiseln in Australien - IS bekennt sich

A special operations officer wears a bomb suit at the scene of a shootout in the Melbourne bayside suburb of Brighton on June 6, 2017.A fatal shootout claimed by the Islamic State group was being treated as a terrorist attack, Australian police said on June 6, as the prime minister condemned it as 'shocking and cowardly'. A man of Somali background was killed in a gun battle with police when he opened fire following an hour-long standoff after taking an escort girl hostage at a serviced apartmen | MAL FAIRCLOUGH via Getty Images