Als Babies wurden sie berühmt: So sehen die Kinder von den Anne-Geddes-Bildern heute aus

Ein Baby als Kaninchen, als Sonnenblume, als Schmetterling oder als Seepferdchen: Wenn es um Kinderfotografie geht, kennt die Fantasie der Fotografin Anne Geddes keine Grenzen.

Ihre originellen und herzergreifenden Bildern von Neugeborenen machten sie zu einer der bekanntesten und beliebtesten Fotografinnen der Welt.

Jetzt, 30 Jahre nach dem Debüt ihrer Fotos von Neugeborenen und werdenden Müttern, hat sie sich auf die Suche begeben, um die Kinder finden, die sie damals in Szene gesetzt und fotografiert hat.

Für ihr Projekt "Baby, look at you now“ (Baby, schau dich heute an) postet die Australierin kleine Geschichten über die Babys von damals auf ihrem Instagram-Account.

In einem Interview mit der HuffPost UK erzählt Geddes, wie sie mit ihrer Familie herumscherzte, die Baby-Models von damals zu treffen, wenn sie 60 Jahre alt sein würde. Jetzt hat Geddes ihre Idee tatsächlich in die Tat umgesetzt.

"Es ist toll zu sehen, was inzwischen aus ihnen geworden ist; was sie inzwischen alles machen“, sagte Geddes der HuffPost. "Manche von ihnen waren bei den Olympischen Spielen in Rio dabei, andere sind auf dem College oder reisen um die Welt." Und manche von ihnen seien inzwischen auch selbst Eltern.

Geddes hat kürzlich auch das Buch "Small World“ (deutsch.: kleine Welt) veröffentlicht. In diesem schöpft die Fotografin retrospektiv aus ihrem großen Foto-Archiv, das bis in die späten 80er Jahre zurückreicht.

Dass der Fotoband dabei ausgerechnet so viel auf die Waage bringt wie ein Neugeborenes, sei ein amüsanter Zufall, sagte Geddes.

Mit zahlreichen bisher unveröffentlichten Bildern würdigt Geddes in ihrem Buch nicht nur eine besondere Ästhetik, sondern auch die ihr zugrundeliegende Sorge um die ganz Kleinen, die Schutzlosen und um die Zukunft der Menschheit.

"Es war wirklich schön, wieder in der Zeit zurückzugehen und mir die frühen Portraits anzusehen“, sagte Gedden der HufPost. "Mein Anliegen war es, Portraits zu schaffen, die auch noch in 20, 30 oder 40 Jahren relevant sind.“

Als sie die Portraits für das Buch aussuchte, wollte sie unbedingt das Foto der kleinen Maneesha mit aufnehmen, einem Baby, das sie fotografierte, als es erst 28 Wochen alt war.

Maneesha ist inzwischen 20 Jahre alt und selbst Fotografin. Sie hat bei Geddes sogar ein Praktikum gemacht. Und so sieht Maneesha heute aus:

"In den vergangenen Jahren sind immer wieder Menschen zu mir gekommen und haben mir erzählt, wie viel Hoffnung und Mut ihnen meine Fotos gemacht haben“, sagte Geddes.

Die Fotografin hofft, dass das Buch den Lesern Glück und Lebensmut vermittelt, insbesondere heute, wo Hass und Terror allgegenwärtig scheinen.

"Wir sollten uns in diesen Tagen mehr auf das Gute im Leben konzentrieren, auf neues Leben und all das, was Neugeborene repräsentieren", sagte Geddes.

"Für mich stehen Neugeborene für den ewigen Neuanfang und dafür, die Welt zu einem besseren Ort zu machen - jeder der selbst Kinder hat, kann dieses Gefühl nachvollziehen.“

(lk)