Als Babies wurden sie berühmt: So sehen die Kinder von den Anne-Geddes-Bildern heute aus
Ein Baby als Kaninchen, als Sonnenblume, als Schmetterling oder als Seepferdchen: Wenn es um Kinderfotografie geht, kennt die Fantasie der Fotografin Anne Geddes keine Grenzen.
Ihre originellen und herzergreifenden Bildern von Neugeborenen machten sie zu einer der bekanntesten und beliebtesten Fotografinnen der Welt.
Jetzt, 30 Jahre nach dem Debüt ihrer Fotos von Neugeborenen und werdenden Müttern, hat sie sich auf die Suche begeben, um die Kinder finden, die sie damals in Szene gesetzt und fotografiert hat.
Für ihr Projekt "Baby, look at you now“ (Baby, schau dich heute an) postet die Australierin kleine Geschichten über die Babys von damals auf ihrem Instagram-Account.
BABY, LOOK AT YOU NOW! Remember this sweet little pansy baby from my first book "Down in the Garden"? Well here's Gracie today - 22 years old, with a passion for the arts. For the past 7 years she has performed on "The Revolution Tour" based out of her church in New Zealand. For 2 weeks each year they visit and perform at schools throughout the country with an anti bullying campaign and a goal to spread hope to victims. From Gracie ... "It's such a privilege to have been given an opportunity to influence and give hope to so many young people. To build relationships with them year after year and see how they've grown is so special, and so inspiring! I'm passionate about my generation and the generation to come, and love to do every little bit I can - especially when it's so much fun!" Well done to you Gracie! I share your passion! And if you were one of the babies in my early images I'd love to hear from you as well - send a recent photo and tell me your story at babylookatyounow@gmail.com XOAnne #protectnurturelove #annegeddesbaby #babylookatyounow
In einem Interview mit der HuffPost UK erzählt Geddes, wie sie mit ihrer Familie herumscherzte, die Baby-Models von damals zu treffen, wenn sie 60 Jahre alt sein würde. Jetzt hat Geddes ihre Idee tatsächlich in die Tat umgesetzt.
"Es ist toll zu sehen, was inzwischen aus ihnen geworden ist; was sie inzwischen alles machen“, sagte Geddes der HuffPost. "Manche von ihnen waren bei den Olympischen Spielen in Rio dabei, andere sind auf dem College oder reisen um die Welt." Und manche von ihnen seien inzwischen auch selbst Eltern.
BABY, LOOK AT YOU NOW! Who remembers The Potting Shed from my first book "Down in the Garden"? Tiny 6 month old Ashleigh was a cute little teddy bear in one of the pots, which by the way were all hand painted by local art students in New Zealand. Here's Ashleigh today, an author in her own right - who's working on her third book and also has her own book review website called The Literature Hub. Ashleigh has a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in Creative Writing and works part time as the Education Coordinator for Papakura Museum in NZ. Well done Ashleigh - I'm proud of you! But yikes! All my babies are growing up way too fast 😳! I'll be posting more updates on some of my early babies so if you were in one of my images and you'd like to take part, send a fav photo of yourself and tell me a little about what you've been up to at babylookatyounow@gmail.com XOAnne #babylookatyounow #protectnurturelove #annegeddesbaby #downinthegarden
Geddes hat kürzlich auch das Buch "Small World“ (deutsch.: kleine Welt) veröffentlicht. In diesem schöpft die Fotografin retrospektiv aus ihrem großen Foto-Archiv, das bis in die späten 80er Jahre zurückreicht.
Dass der Fotoband dabei ausgerechnet so viel auf die Waage bringt wie ein Neugeborenes, sei ein amüsanter Zufall, sagte Geddes.
BABY, LOOK AT YOU NOW! Here's another blast from the past - way back in those frantic days of shooting for greeting cards - and look what one of my little Easter bunnies has grown in to - a handsome 23 year old! From Helen (Danyon's mother) "Danyon was a baby Easter bunny in 1994. His bunny suit was too small and he burst out of it. Now he is 23 and 6'4"! Still photogenic! At secondary school he played football and was keeper for several years as well as the Captain of the first eleven. In his final year he was Head Boy. He is currently doing his Masters in Public Health at the University of Auckland. He also rows competitively for Auckland Rowing Club. When not doing these things he is conquering the ancient world or at the beach. He loves cats and has been known to rescue stray kittens". Spoken like a true mum Helen! You must be super proud. Oh and Danyon - now all your friends will know you were the sweet little bunny all those years ago ☺️. I'm regularly posting new images for this series so if you were one of "my" early babies and you'd like to take part just contact me at babylookatyounow@gmail.com - send a fav recent pic of yourself and tell me what you're up to these days - I love hearing from you all 😍 XOAnne #protectnurturelove #annegeddesbaby #smallworld #annegeddespaint #babylookatyounow
Mit zahlreichen bisher unveröffentlichten Bildern würdigt Geddes in ihrem Buch nicht nur eine besondere Ästhetik, sondern auch die ihr zugrundeliegende Sorge um die ganz Kleinen, die Schutzlosen und um die Zukunft der Menschheit.
"Es war wirklich schön, wieder in der Zeit zurückzugehen und mir die frühen Portraits anzusehen“, sagte Gedden der HufPost. "Mein Anliegen war es, Portraits zu schaffen, die auch noch in 20, 30 oder 40 Jahren relevant sind.“
BABY, LOOK AT YOU NOW! Way back in 1994 sweet little 2 week old Erin became a "Toadstool Fairy" for my first coffee table book "Down in the Garden". And here's Erin today - 22 years old and enjoying life in Wellington, New Zealand. With a strong passion for environmental issues, Erin took part in a Sir Peter Blake Leadership Course and at 17 was invited to be a youth delegate for New Zealand at the Rio+20 Sustainability Conference in Brazil. She went on to complete an Environmental Science and Biology Degree with The University of Auckland! Way to go Erin - I too am passionate about nature and environmental issues - in fact everyone should be! Nature has been my inspiration since the beginning of my 30 year career - have you noticed that Mother Nature never gets her colors wrong? Everybody seems to be loving my posts from this series and I've loved hearing from some of my "early babies" - if you were in one of my images and you'd like to take part - write to me at babylookatyounow@gmail.com and tell me what you're up to these days - don't forget to attach a recent fav photo of yourself. By the way, Erin's full image is in my new @taschen book "Small World" XOAnne #protectnurturelove #annegeddesbaby #smallworld #babylookatyounow
Als sie die Portraits für das Buch aussuchte, wollte sie unbedingt das Foto der kleinen Maneesha mit aufnehmen, einem Baby, das sie fotografierte, als es erst 28 Wochen alt war.
Maneesha ist inzwischen 20 Jahre alt und selbst Fotografin. Sie hat bei Geddes sogar ein Praktikum gemacht. Und so sieht Maneesha heute aus:
Wow! Happy 23rd birthday to beautiful Maneesha, who I photographed in 1993 in a NICU Unit in Auckland, New Zealand. At the time of the shoot Maneesha weighed 2.2lb (just under 1kg) - she was born at 28 weeks gestation (weighing 680g/a little under 1.5lb). Maneesha you should be so proud of everything you've achieved and know that you've been such a symbol of inspiration and hope to so many families of preterm babies 😍 OK I need to say it! You've come a long way baby! With much love XOAnne & Kel #protectnurturelove #annegeddesbaby #marchofdimes #nicu
"In den vergangenen Jahren sind immer wieder Menschen zu mir gekommen und haben mir erzählt, wie viel Hoffnung und Mut ihnen meine Fotos gemacht haben“, sagte Geddes.
Die Fotografin hofft, dass das Buch den Lesern Glück und Lebensmut vermittelt, insbesondere heute, wo Hass und Terror allgegenwärtig scheinen.
"Wir sollten uns in diesen Tagen mehr auf das Gute im Leben konzentrieren, auf neues Leben und all das, was Neugeborene repräsentieren", sagte Geddes.
"Für mich stehen Neugeborene für den ewigen Neuanfang und dafür, die Welt zu einem besseren Ort zu machen - jeder der selbst Kinder hat, kann dieses Gefühl nachvollziehen.“
BABY, LOOK AT YOU NOW! I'm often asked to name some of my favorite images and this would have to be one of them. Taken in 1997, tiny Aimee was just 7 days old. What I love is the absolute simplicity and the delicate detail of Aimee's brand-new baby hair. She was photographed lying on the lap of my then Studio Manager, Natalie, who happened to have a big wet patch on her jeans underneath the white cloth! Oops sorry "grown up Aimee" - that may have been too much information 😗. Fast forward 19 years and here she is today! Besides lots of traveling, Aimee is currently working in New Zealand as a caregiver in a retirement home, which she absolutely loves. She's studying for a career in nursing and is especially thinking about working in pediatrics. YES! This is exactly what I would be doing if I hadn't been a photographer! Aimee I hope I've played some small part in that career choice and best of luck for your future. I'm very proud of you 😍. Every week in this ongoing series, I'll be posting one of my early iconic images, with news of what the babies are doing today. So if you were one of those babies and you'd like to take part - I'd love to hear from you at babylookatyounow@gmail.com. Send a favorite recent photo of yourself and tell me a little about what you're up to today. And an update on a recent post I did of my little "Wet Sparrow" image from 22 years ago - Tyla and her Women's Rugby Sevens Team won Silver in Rio!!!! XOAnne #protectnurturelove #peace #rio2016 #babylookatyounow
BABY, LOOK AT YOU NOW! Hi everyone - I don't know about you, but this week has flown by and now it's my favorite day of the week again, when we revisit one of my earlier iconic images and show you the babies all grown up! And look who's featured this week ... one of my early flower pot babies, Emma, and she has a little daughter of her own who we think looks exactly like Emma did 21 years ago! Here's Emma's message to me ... "Hi Anne, I was one of your flower pot babies from "Down in the Garden" and I thought I'd let you know what I'm up to. I'm 21 years old and a very proud mother to my 15 month old daughter Aaliyah, who is trying to help me type this message. I remember that when Aaliyah was a week old, I looked you up to see if it would be possible for you to photograph her! Who knows, maybe one day we will get that opportunity! I currently live in Hamilton (New Zealand) with my partner, daughter and my partner's parents. My life at the moment is pretty full on as I'm studying for a Bachelor of Teaching (Primary) at The University of Waikato and working part time as a swimming instructor. My grandparents still buy the Anne Geddes calendars that have my strawberry pot image in them. Over the years they've collected strawberry pot puzzles and cards too. I hope you enjoy the photos of Aaliyah and I, kind regards, Emma". Wow - how gorgeous that one of my early babies now has a baby herself! Well done Emma, Aaliyah is too cute! Love to you both, and best of luck with your studies. Every week in this ongoing series, I'll be posting one of my early iconic images, with news of what the babies are doing today. So if you were one of those babies and you'd like to take part - I'd love to hear from you at babylookatyounow@gmail.com. Send a recent photo of yourself and tell me a little about what you're up to today. XOAnne #protectnurturelove #babies #babylookatyounow #annegeddes #annegeddesbaby
