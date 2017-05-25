Ein Vater fotografiert seine Familie im Bett - er ahnte nicht, was er damit auslösen würde
Simon Hooper hat alle Hände voll zu tun mit seinen vier Töchtern. Nach längerer Beobachtung des Social-Media-Treibens fiel ihm auf, dass es fast keine Väter gibt, die ihr Familienleben online teilen.
Also eröffnete er Anfang 2016 einen Instagram-Account und zeigt dort den täglichen Wahnsinn aus seinem Familienleben - allerdings ganz anders, als man es von Instagram gewohnt ist.
Er zeigt die Momente mit seinen Kindern ganz ungeschönt
Denn seine Aufnahmen sind mitten aus dem Alltag gegriffen. Er zeigt die Momente mit seinen Kindern ungeschönt und unbearbeitet - und andere Internetnutzer sind begeistert.
Über 600.000 Abonnonten hat sein Instagram-Account father_of-daughters schon.
Allein dieses Bild mit seiner Familie auf dem Bett hat fast 40.000 Likes.
Is it only me or do all men learn to sleep on an 8 inch strip at the edge of the bed? Irrespective of the size of the bed, or how many people are in it, I always find myself relegated to the 'man zone'. I've become so used to sleeping on this limited area of bed real estate, that I'm confident that I could sleep on top of a wall & not fall off. On the other side of the bed (the promised land), @mother_of_daughters sleeps like a star fish all night long, kneeing me in the back and generally complains about me coming to bed too late, being too cold or my foot encroaching onto her territory. At least the bed's nice and warm, even if the reception isn't sometimes! I hope that next Sunday, on #NationalLieInDay, I'll not only gain another hour in bed, but more space - but it's doubtful ! If you want to regain that hour (and some space for that matter) click in the link in my bio, loads of great prizes to be won @SimbaSleep #bedrealestate #livingontheedge #girls #twins #daughters #therestoomanygirls #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad #gopro
