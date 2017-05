Terrorwarnstufe "kritisch": Jetzt schickt May das Militär auf die Straße

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (R) walks with Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, Ian Hopkins as she leaves following their meeting at the police force's headquarters in Manchester, northwest England on May 23, 2017, the day after a deadly terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22.Twenty two people have been killed and dozens injured in Britain's deadliest terror attack in over a decade after a suspected suicide bomber targeted fans leaving a co | OLI SCARFF via Getty Images