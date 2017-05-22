Edition: de

Diese 23 Fotos zeigen, wie dreist sich Passagiere im Flugzeug verhalten

Beim Fliegen tun wir Dinge, die wir am Boden niemals machen würde: Tomatensaft trinken, unseren Urindrang stundenlang unterdrücken oder Kinderfilme mit arabischem Untertitel anschauen.

Die meisten haben sich bei diesen Aktivitäten - auch wenn sie ungewohnt sind - halbwegs im Griff. Doch jeder von euch kennt bestimmt auch diese Passagiere, die jegliches Benehmen auf dem Boden zurückzulassen scheinen.

Der Instagram-Account "Passenger Shaming" hat einige solcher Momente gesammelt. Wir haben euch die skurrilsten rausgesucht.

So scheint manch einer einen Flug als Aufforderung zum Ausziehen und Nacktsein zu verstehen:

Oder aber einfach als Erlaubnis, um hemmungslos zu randalieren, Müll und Chaos zu hinterlassen:

Der ein oder andere Passagier lässt sein Benehmen schon in der Wartehalle des Flughafens zurück...

Und kann mal jemand erklären, was ihr da alle mit euren Beinen treibt?!

Oder weshalb ihr denkt, es sei okay, eure Käsefüße Fremden entgegenzustrecken?

Und bitte immer dran denken, ihr seid nicht alleine im Flieger:

Wir werden alle müde beim Fliegen, Flugzeugsitze sind keine Sofas:

Und nehmt verdammt nochmal eure Hand aus der Hose!

