Jahrelang schämte sich für ihr Gesicht - jetzt steht sie als Model vor der Kamera
“Jeder Mensch ist schön - auf seine ganz eigene Art und Weise. Egal, ob klassische Schönheit, groß, klein, kräftig, dünn, schwarz, weiß….”
Mit diesen Worten macht Ilka Brühl vielen Menschen Mut - und erzählt damit auch ihre eigene, ganz besondere Geschichte.
Denn Ilkas Gesicht ist nicht auf klassische Art schön. Ihre Mutter litt während ihrer Schwangerschaft mit Ilka an einer Virusinfektion, die die Entwicklung von Ilkas Gesicht stark beeinflusste.
Lange konnte Ilka sich nicht mit ihrem Gesicht anfreunden - doch heute modelt die 25-Jährige und zeigt damit, wie vielfältig Schönheit tatsächlich sein kann.
Ilka hatte zehn Operationen
Nach ihrer Geburt waren Ilkas Atemwege zugewachsen. Sie konnte dadurch nicht richtig atmen. Das kleine Mädchen musste über mehrere Jahre hinweg immer wieder operiert werden.
I think EVERYBODY is beautiful in her or his own way. Never mind if you are a classic beauty, tall, small, stout, thin, black, white,... Except mean people, but that's another story. I read many mean comments in the last days about people like me. Don't worry they don't hurt me , I swear. But I know that other persons, who can't only laugh about such nonsense get them too. And that's the point where I get really really angry. So I will never stop to remind the world that EVERYONE is beautiful! Therefore I decided to show a baby photo of me. Because you see my "defect" there better. Furthermore I get many direct messages with the question why I look like I do. At first I hesitated to show this because some of you think that's too much. But that is wrong, it should be as normal as every other baby picture. So you see I have to remind myself too at times. And I won't stop until more people think like me. I had a facial cleft. In my own simple words it means that when my mum was pregnant, she got ill and that influenced the devoloping of my face. 1 of 1000 people have this. It's quite common. The small tubes in my nose were there because my airways were overgrown. So the first few month I lived in the hospital until it was sure that I breathe on my own. After ten operations I was looking like today. But that's nothing I'm proud of because I only remember the last three. I am proud of my parents who helped me through this. #everyoneisbeautiful
Das war für Ilka und auch für ihre Familie eine schwere Zeit. Erst nach zehn Operationen sah Ilka so aus, wie man sie heute auf Instagram sehen kann.
Wie sie auf Instagram berichtet, war sie über Jahre hinweg wegen ihres Aussehens sehr schüchtern und es fiel ihr schwer, auf andere Menschen zuzugehen.
Dann jedoch entdeckte sie die Fotografie für sich. Ilka, die viel zeichnet, fotografierte zunächst vor allem selbst. Doch schließlich stand sie dann auch vor der Kamera - als Foto-Modell.
Die Fotografie war, wie Ilka selbst sagt, wie eine Therapie für sie.
“Vor der Kamera zu stehen hat mir gezeigt: Jeder Defekt und jeder Fehler ist ein Teil von dir, und das ist auch in Ordnung. Man muss nur das Beste daraus machen”, schreibt die junge Frau auf ihrem Instagram-Account.
We tried to meet so often and finally we both had time :) I really love that she has her own style in every photo. Photo: wonderful @ketten_karussell Model: Me --- #rsa_portraits #photoshooting #photooftheday #portrait_perfection #majestic_people #discoverportrait #earth_portraits #cleftstrong #everybodyisbeautiful #everyoneisbeautiful #fotodome #ig_portrait #ig_muse #profile_vision #jj_allportraits
Jeder Mensch ist schön
Inzwischen arbeitet Ilka mit internationalen Fotografen zusammen und teilt ihre Bilder auf Instagram. Dort folgen ihr mittlerweile über 8000 Menschen.
Mit ihren Bildern setzt Ilka ein Statement für Individualität und Toleranz. Die Botschaft an ihre Follower:
“Ich werde niemals damit aufhören, die Welt daran zu erinnern, dass JEDER Mensch schön ist!”
