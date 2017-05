WUERSELEN, GERMANY - MAY 14: Martin Schulz, leader of the German Social Democrats (SPD) and his wife Inge cast their ballots in state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia on May 14, 2017 in Wuerselen, Germany. The election today, the third German state election this year, is being seen by analysts as an important indicator of the viability of German Social Democrats (SPD) leader Martin Schulz, who will run against Chancellor Angela Merkel, leader of the CDU, in federal elections in September. The | Lukas Schulze via Getty Images