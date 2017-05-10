Lena Dunham gibt (nicht ernst gemeinte) Diät-Tipps
Ja, Lena Dunham ("Girls") hat in letzter Zeit extrem abgenommen. Aber nein, sie will nicht viel Aufhebens darum machen. Dass ein amerikanisches Boulevard-Blatt jetzt ein Foto von ihr neben "20 Abspeck Diät-Tipps" abdruckte, gefiel ihr deswegen überhaupt nicht. Ihre Reaktion darauf: Sie veröffentlichte auf Instagram ihre ganz persönlichen Abnehm-Tricks und stellte die Zeitschrift damit ziemlich bloß.
20 slimdown diet tips! 1. anxiety disorder * 2. resultant constant nausea 3. an election that reveals the true depths of American misogyny 4. constant sweaty dreams of dystopian future 5. abdominal adhesions pinning ovary below uterus * 6. baseless but still harrowing threats to physical safety online and through smail mail 7. watching institutions you love from Planned Parenthood to PBS be threatened by cartoon mustache-twirling villains 8. finally realizing superheroes aren't real (specifically the X-Factor, really thought they'd handle this) 9. marching your ass off 10. a quiet rage that replaces need for food with need for revenge 11. sleeping 19 hours a day 12. realizing that even the liberal media wants dem clicks no matter whut 13. worrying ceaselessly about the health and safety of women you know and women you don't 14. realizing who ya real friends are 15. having to switch from Uber to Lyft (lots of calories burned trying to understand a new app, then even more trying to understand if the conflict was resolved) 16. bladder spasms, urinary frequency and urgency * 17. having your phone number leaked and violent images texted to your phone by randos under names like VERYFATCHUCKYBOY@creepz.com 18. keeping your back arched against the wind 19. um, who the fuck cares? 20. I have no tips I give no tips I don't want to be on this cover cuz it's diametrically opposed to everything I've fought my whole career for and it's not a compliment to me because it's not an achievement thanx * Star indicates a pre-existing condition
Angststörung, Übelkeit und eine schockierende Wahl
Statt typischer Fitness- und Ernährungsratschläge liest man dort nämlich die wahren Gründe, warum sie abgenommen hat - und die sind nicht gerade schön: "1. Angststörung", "2. Daraus resultierende ständige Übelkeit" und "3. Eine Wahl, die den tiefen Frauenhass der USA zeigt", nennt Dunham zum Beispiel als Gründe für ihren Gewichtsverlust. Auch Dinge wie "Sich den Hintern abprotestieren" und "Realisieren, wer deine wahren Freunde sind" stehen auf der sarkastischen Liste.
Warum man die Liste ernst nehmen sollte
Als Tipps kann man die Aufzählung natürlich nicht verstehen. Ernst nehmen sollte man sie aber trotzdem. Denn Dunham zeigt damit einmal mehr, dass Äußerlichkeiten irreführend sein können. Und eine schlanke Figur auch das Resultat von negativen, im wahrsten Sinne kräftezehrenden Erfahrungen sein kann.
Dass eine Zeitschrift gerade Dunham, die als Body-Positivity-Aktivistin für ein positives Körpergefühl einsteht, auf den Titel ihrer Diät-Ausgabe setzt, war also eine klare Fehlentscheidung. Das betont der "Girls"-Star übrigens auch in seinem lnstagram-Post: "20. Ich habe keine Tipps, ich gebe keine Tipps und ich will nicht auf diesem Cover sein. Es ist genau das Gegenteil von dem, wofür ich kämpfe. Und es ist für mich kein Kompliment, weil es keine Leistung ist. Danke."