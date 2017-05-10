Lena Dunham gibt (nicht ernst gemeinte) Diät-Tipps





Ja, Lena Dunham ("Girls") hat in letzter Zeit extrem abgenommen. Aber nein, sie will nicht viel Aufhebens darum machen. Dass ein amerikanisches Boulevard-Blatt jetzt ein Foto von ihr neben "20 Abspeck Diät-Tipps" abdruckte, gefiel ihr deswegen überhaupt nicht. Ihre Reaktion darauf: Sie veröffentlichte auf Instagram ihre ganz persönlichen Abnehm-Tricks und stellte die Zeitschrift damit ziemlich bloß.

Angststörung, Übelkeit und eine schockierende Wahl

Statt typischer Fitness- und Ernährungsratschläge liest man dort nämlich die wahren Gründe, warum sie abgenommen hat - und die sind nicht gerade schön: "1. Angststörung", "2. Daraus resultierende ständige Übelkeit" und "3. Eine Wahl, die den tiefen Frauenhass der USA zeigt", nennt Dunham zum Beispiel als Gründe für ihren Gewichtsverlust. Auch Dinge wie "Sich den Hintern abprotestieren" und "Realisieren, wer deine wahren Freunde sind" stehen auf der sarkastischen Liste.

Warum man die Liste ernst nehmen sollte

Als Tipps kann man die Aufzählung natürlich nicht verstehen. Ernst nehmen sollte man sie aber trotzdem. Denn Dunham zeigt damit einmal mehr, dass Äußerlichkeiten irreführend sein können. Und eine schlanke Figur auch das Resultat von negativen, im wahrsten Sinne kräftezehrenden Erfahrungen sein kann.

Dass eine Zeitschrift gerade Dunham, die als Body-Positivity-Aktivistin für ein positives Körpergefühl einsteht, auf den Titel ihrer Diät-Ausgabe setzt, war also eine klare Fehlentscheidung. Das betont der "Girls"-Star übrigens auch in seinem lnstagram-Post: "20. Ich habe keine Tipps, ich gebe keine Tipps und ich will nicht auf diesem Cover sein. Es ist genau das Gegenteil von dem, wofür ich kämpfe. Und es ist für mich kein Kompliment, weil es keine Leistung ist. Danke."