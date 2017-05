"Die Bundeswehr hat ein echtes Problem": Die Verteidigungsministerin geht zum Angriff über

German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen is flanked by Ludwig Leinhos (L), new commander lieutenant general of Germany's Cyber and Information Space command CIR and Volker Wieker, inspector general of Germany's armed forces Bundeswehr during the inauguration of the cyber security command CIR to shield the Bundeswehr's IT and weapons systems from attacks in Bonn, Germany, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay | Wolfgang Rattay / Reuters