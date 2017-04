Wie Nordkorea China mit einem neuen Raketentest provoziert - und der große Nachbar machtlos scheint

A soldier salutes from atop an armoured vehicle as it drives past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017. The man is wearing the uniform of a North Korean tank commander. His pose, the direction he is looking and the flags of both the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea and the Korean People’s Army on the vehicles are deliberately placed to evoke the com | Damir Sagolj / Reuters