ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JANUARY 1: A general view following a gun attack on New Year's Eve, on January 1, 2017 in Istanbul, Turkey. According to Turkey's interior minister Suleyman Soylu at least 39 people, including 15 foreigners, were killed and 40 wounded at Istanbul's famous Reina nightclub during a New Year Party. (Photo by Stringer/Getty Images) | Stringer via Getty Images