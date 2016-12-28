Huffpost Germany
Edition: de

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gönnt sich ein Riesen-Dinner

 |  von spot on news
Veröffentlicht: Aktualisiert:
Drucken

Dwayne Johnson ist auch bekannt als

Schauspieler Dwayne Johnson (44, "Hercules") ist für seinen unglaublich fitten Körperbau bekannt. Aber selbst er darf einmal "cheaten". Zur Feier der Weihnachtstage erlaubte sich "The Rock" nämlich ein Riesen-Dinner. "Yeah, also diese 'Cheat-Mahlzeit' habe ich mir letzte Nacht um 23:45 Uhr gegönnt", so der 44-Jährige auf Instagram.

Dabei gab es für ihn satte acht Scheiben French Toast mit Apfelkuchen obendrauf. Das Essen genoss er auf der Couch und sah sich dabei einen "Star Wars"-Film an. Schließlich erinnerte "The Rock" auf Instagram noch daran: "Don't cheat yourself, treat yourself". Damit meinte er: Man darf sich auch mal etwas gönnen!

Sie sind ein Fan von "The Rock"? Bestellen Sie hier die Blu-Ray des Films "Central Intelligence"

 

Unterhaltungen

SPONSORED BY NISSAN
Archiv | Cookies
Urheberrecht ©2016 ForwardContentServices GmbH. Alle Rechte vorbehalten. "The Huffington Post" ist eine eingetragene Marke von TheHuffingtonPost.com, Inc. Alle Rechte vorbehalten. 2016©
Teil von HPMG News