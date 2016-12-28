Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gönnt sich ein Riesen-Dinner
Schauspieler Dwayne Johnson (44, "Hercules") ist für seinen unglaublich fitten Körperbau bekannt. Aber selbst er darf einmal "cheaten". Zur Feier der Weihnachtstage erlaubte sich "The Rock" nämlich ein Riesen-Dinner. "Yeah, also diese 'Cheat-Mahlzeit' habe ich mir letzte Nacht um 23:45 Uhr gegönnt", so der 44-Jährige auf Instagram.
Dabei gab es für ihn satte acht Scheiben French Toast mit Apfelkuchen obendrauf. Das Essen genoss er auf der Couch und sah sich dabei einen "Star Wars"-Film an. Schließlich erinnerte "The Rock" auf Instagram noch daran: "Don't cheat yourself, treat yourself". Damit meinte er: Man darf sich auch mal etwas gönnen!
Yeah so this cheat meal went down at 11:45pm last night. 8 slices of sour dough French toast topped with loads of apple pie. Sat on the couch like the big, brown, bald, tattooed glutinous version of Jabba The Hutt and watched the Force Awakens again. It was my Christmas gift to myself and I want everyone out there to remember one of our golden rules during the holidays, "Don't cheat yourself, treat yourself". #TheForceIsStrong #SoIsMyPieGame #DwantaClaus🎅🏾
