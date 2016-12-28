Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gönnt sich ein Riesen-Dinner





Schauspieler Dwayne Johnson (44, "Hercules") ist für seinen unglaublich fitten Körperbau bekannt. Aber selbst er darf einmal "cheaten". Zur Feier der Weihnachtstage erlaubte sich "The Rock" nämlich ein Riesen-Dinner. "Yeah, also diese 'Cheat-Mahlzeit' habe ich mir letzte Nacht um 23:45 Uhr gegönnt", so der 44-Jährige auf Instagram.

Dabei gab es für ihn satte acht Scheiben French Toast mit Apfelkuchen obendrauf. Das Essen genoss er auf der Couch und sah sich dabei einen "Star Wars"-Film an. Schließlich erinnerte "The Rock" auf Instagram noch daran: "Don't cheat yourself, treat yourself". Damit meinte er: Man darf sich auch mal etwas gönnen!

