Neue Details seiner Flucht: Amri gelangte über Lyon nach Italien

BERLIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 23: A heavily-armed policeman stands behind concrete security barriers near a police armoured vehicle near the Brandenburg Gate prior to a concert there on December 23, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. German authorities remain on high alert following the shooting of terror suspect Anis Amri by Italian police in Milan. Amri, who is thought to be the driver who drove a truck into a Berlin Christmas market on December 19, killing 12 people and injuring dozens, possibly had acco | Sean Gallup via Getty Images